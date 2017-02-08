No disciplinary action necessary in party membership fracas: KMT

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- The opposition Kuomintang (KMT) stated Wednesday that no disciplinary measures against party members were necessary after a man who was allegedly an accomplice in the killing of a police officer was accidentally admitted as a party member.

KMT deputy spokesperson Hu Wen-chi said that local and city party branches had carried out the necessary procedures to deny Wan Shao-cheng's application to join the party.

Political pundit and radio show host Clara Chou wrote on Facebook Tuesday that Wan's application was processed by Huang Hsiu-ling, who heads Taipei City Councilor Yeh Lin-chuan's office.

Yeh said that Huang was motivated by the need to increase party membership for a future bid as party delegate and did not conduct the necessary background checks on would-be party members. He has since asked her to withdraw from the delegate election.

Hu said that KMT party central respected the councilor's decision on the matter and would not insert itself into the case.

He added that the party did not have a so-called "phantom party membership" problem and invited those who wanted to serve the KMT and nation to join the party.