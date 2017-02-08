|
Inter-city bus fares not to rise until after Feb. 28 holiday: directorate
The China Post news staff and CNA February 8, 2017, 12:46 pm TWN
TAIPEI, Taiwan -- The Directorate General of Highways announced Wednesday that bus fares around the nation would not see increases until after the 228 Memorial Day on Feb. 28.
The announcement came after U-Bus (統聯客運) made a decision to raise fares effective Feb. 13, with a single journey ticket from Taipei to Kaohsiung increasing from NT$470 to NT$530. The move comes as government regulations taking effect this year require companies to pay increased overtime rates to employees.
In a press statement, the Transportation Ministry said it was already negotiating with bus operators to keep the discounted fares in place until the Feb. 28 holiday weekend.
The new fares would take effect starting March 1.
