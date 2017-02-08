News
Conflict of interest cited as culprit in agricultural minister's replacement: report
The China Post news staff and CNA  February 8, 2017, 11:42 am TWN
TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Agriculture Minister Tsao Chi-hung's sharing of his residential compound with three of his aides has been listed as a reason why he was replaced in the latest Cabinet reshuffle, local media reported Wednesday.

A report by Next Magazine said that three of Tsao's aides from his tenure as Pingtung County Magistrate moved into his ministry residence when he assumed the post of agricultural chief, raising controversies over utilities and other costs being footed to the ministry. Tsao had been seen arriving to work at the Council of Agricultural Affairs (CoA) accompanied by the three aides in a government vehicle.

In response, the CoA said it was not privy to make statements concerning the "private matter" but added that the minister and aides resided on different floors of the compound and that the aides were paying rent amounting to several thousand New Taiwan dollars per month. Tsao did not respond to telephone calls.

Tsao is set to be replaced today by Lin Tsung-hsien in a Cabinet reshuffle involving three other ministries.

