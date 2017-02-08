|
Personal data hacked from consular service database: report
|
The China Post news staff and CNA February 8, 2017, 11:24 am TWN
|
TAIPEI, Taiwan -- The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Wednesday that user data collected by its Bureau of Consular Affairs (BOCA) from citizens traveling abroad may have been accessed by "unknown sources."
A report by the local Apple Daily says an unknown source was able to log in to multiple office emails and gain access to around 15,000 personal records over the past three months. According to the news organization, the records consisted of the contents of an optional online form that citizens are encouraged to fill out to give them quicker access to consular services abroad in case of emergencies.
The Foreign Ministry stated Wednesday that security checks had revealed irregularities within BOCA's email system and that personal data from citizens may have been accessed. They said they had already implemented precautionary measures to prevent data from being sent to Taiwan's consular offices worldwide.
To prevent further breaches, consular branch offices are now required to apply directly to BOCA to access citizens' records.
|
