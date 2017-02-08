News
Opinion
Entertainment
Taiwan Living
Learn English
E-Newsletter
International Edition

Wednesday

February, 8, 2017

Breaking News, World News and Taiwan News.
 		About Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Contact Us

Personal data hacked from consular service database: report
The China Post news staff and CNA  February 8, 2017, 11:24 am TWN
TAIPEI, Taiwan -- The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Wednesday that user data collected by its Bureau of Consular Affairs (BOCA) from citizens traveling abroad may have been accessed by "unknown sources."

A report by the local Apple Daily says an unknown source was able to log in to multiple office emails and gain access to around 15,000 personal records over the past three months. According to the news organization, the records consisted of the contents of an optional online form that citizens are encouraged to fill out to give them quicker access to consular services abroad in case of emergencies.

The Foreign Ministry stated Wednesday that security checks had revealed irregularities within BOCA's email system and that personal data from citizens may have been accessed. They said they had already implemented precautionary measures to prevent data from being sent to Taiwan's consular offices worldwide.

To prevent further breaches, consular branch offices are now required to apply directly to BOCA to access citizens' records.

Write a Comment
CAPTCHA Code Image
Type in image code
Change the code
 Receive our promos
 Respond to this email
MOST POPULAR OF THIS SECTION
Subscribe  |   Advertise  |   RSS Feed  |   About Us  |   Career  |   Contact Us
Sitemap  |   Top Stories  |   Taiwan  |   China  |   Business  |   Asia  |   World  |   Sports  |   Life  |   Arts & Leisure  |   Health  |   Editorial  |   Commentary
Travel  |   Movies  |   TV Listings  |   Classifieds  |   Bookstore  |   Getting Around  |   Weather  |   Guide Post  |   Student Post  |   Terms of Use  |   Sitemap
  chinapost search