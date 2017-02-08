Headlines from across Taiwan

|
The China Post news staff February 8, 2017, 7:44 am TWN
TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Good morning, here are the top stories from around Taiwan for Wednesday February 8, 2017.
United Daily News: Transportation Ministry halts move for bus fare hikes.
China Times: Water reserves tight in eight localities.
Liberty Times: Post offices to remain open on Saturdays.
Apple Daily: Cold front arrives tonight.
