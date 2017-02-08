Gov't opens smart-machinery development office in Taichung

The Industry 4.0 project marked another milestone on Tuesday with the launch of the Executive Yuan's Smart Machinery Development Office in Taichung.

The Industry 4.0 plan is part of President Tsai Ing-wen's "five innovative industries policy," which aims to see hardware upgrades to cloud computing and cyber-physical systems at factories in Taichung, the base of the industry development plan.

The "smart machinery industry development plan" was previously approved by the Cabinet last July and remained one of the last plans to be implemented.

Deputy Economics Minister Shen Jong-chin (沈榮津) is set to serve as the office's CEO.

Over the last half year, the Economics Ministry and Taichung City Government continuously held talks with local corporations over cooperation on projects.

These projects include platforms to be set up by system developer CIM Force (上博科技) that would integrate different machinery companies, reports say.

Tsai said in her opening remarks at the launch ceremony that the newly opened office would aim to integrate government and private resources; improve upon the existing industry-academic cooperation foundation to set up a talent cultivation web; stimulate industries' innovation and development; and help enterprises to expand their sales channels.

Tsai said she hoped the new office would lead Taiwan's machinery industry to a more innovative and smart Industry 4.0.

Industry 4.0 is a term describing a policy focus on smart manufacturing, namely factory automation, environmental surveillance and internet of things applications.

In terms of talent cultivation, Tsai said that school-industry collaborations should be maintained, specifically a program involving Taichung Industrial High School that she toured a month ago.

Through the program, Taichung students are taught about the newest smart machinery and gain valuable experience with advanced machineries that are developed and manufactured by local enterprises, she said.

Three Goals

The president named three goals for the new office to meet.

The first goal is leveraging the local enterprise-academic collaboration programs to cultivate talent, setting up local talent banks and allowing more experienced employees to go back to school and retrain she said.

The second goal is to integrate resources from all sides, speed up development and innovation. Tsai said the government would encourage factories, regardless of sector, to integrate automation and smart manufacturing processes and achieve a notable breakthrough in production and product quality.

The third goal was to help companies improve and expand sales channels. Apart from cooperating with the Taichung City Government, the office will also look to the Economics Ministry or foreign trade organizations for help in international markets, Tsai said.

More importantly was to import industrial design and marketing resources to build up local enterprises' brands to promote machinery products or parts, the president said.