|
International Edition
Wednesday
February, 8, 2017
|
|
About Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Contact Us
|
Hanging out
|
CNA February 8, 2017, 12:04 am TWN
|
New Taipei City is giving out hand-held lanterns in anticipation of Lantern Festival. The lanterns are in the shape of the long-tailed pheasant and come in either red or blue. Named after two popular chicken dishes in Taiwan, the red-and-blue lanterns are called "barrel-boiled chicken" (桶仔雞) and sesame chicken (麻油雞).
|
MOST POPULAR OF THIS SECTION
1
Taiwan Cement president dead after fall from stairs: report
2
Trump says 'One China' policy up for negotiation
3
Delta Air reportedly will stop serving Taiwan in May
4
Timing of China's aircraft carrier sailing through Taiwan Strait seen 'delicate'
5
Debate resurfaces in wake of assault
6
Taiwan sends coffee procurement delegations to Central America
7
Violence mars another public hearing
8
Hon Hai not to withdraw China investments
9
Taiwan Cement chief dies after fall
10
Trump in Asia: Region poised for change as new era dawns