Locally-built trainer jet project takes off

The Defense Ministry and its top research unit have signed an agreement to jointly develop locally-produced replacements for the Air Force's aging and accident prone jet trainers.

Speaking during a ceremony in Taichung Tuesday for the signing of memorandum of understanding (MOU) between the ministry and the Chung-Shan Institute of Science and Technology (CSIST, 中科院) on Tuesday, President Tsai Ing-wen called the project a "milestone for the indigenous defense industry."

The NT$68.6 billion program will produce 66 XT-5 "Blue Magpie" trainers, designed by the Taichung-based Aerospace Industrial Development Corp (AIDC, 漢翔).

The Air Force's current F-5E/F jet fighters and AT-3 jet trainers have been in use for more than 30 years, and have been involved in over a dozen accidents.

AIDC was responsible for the research and development in 1988 of the Indigenous Defense Fighter (IDF), the first fighter jet designed and produced in Taiwan.

During her remarks, Tsai said that the launch of the program would serve as a perfect tribute to the late "Father of the IDF fighter jet," Hua Hsi-chun (華錫鈞), who passed away on Jan. 24 at the age of 92.

A graduate of Republic of China Air Force Academy, Hua studied in the U.S. in the 1960s before returning to Taiwan to lead the research and development for the IDF.

Tsai said that since the IDF, the development of locally-produced aircraft had progressed little over the past 30 years.

"We don't have another 30 years to waste."

According to the CSIST, the first Blue Magpie prototype is scheduled to be completed in 2019, with test flights scheduled for 2020.

All 66 XT-5s are scheduled to be completed in 2026, the CSIST said.

The MOU was signed by Air Force Commander Shen Yi-ming (沈一鳴) and CSIST President Chang Guan-chung (張冠群).