Eggs blamed for carcinogen indicator in children's urine

Health officials said Tuesday that children's exposure to the Sixth Naphtha Refinery (六輕石化) had not caused the irregular level of thiodiglycolic acid (TdGA) – the metabolite of a carcinogen – found in their urine last year.

The high level of urinary TdGA detected in the study had been caused not by the refinery but by eggs the students had consumed, according to an announcement from the Health Ministry.

TdGA is an indicator of exposure to the Group A human carcinogen vinyl chloride monomer, which is used to make polyvinyl chloride plastic at the Yunlin factory complex.

The Health Ministry's announcement was based on a six-month investigation conducted after the students' parents rejected the results of previous tests last August.

Past research had concluded that the cancer exposure at Syucuo Branch of Ciaotou Elementary School (橋頭國小許厝分校) was high enough that its students should be relocated.

'Absurd'

Environmental groups slammed the government report, saying it contained "shockingly unreasonable results that experts, doctors, and the groups all find illogical."

Environmentalists questioned the credibility of National Cheng Kung University Professor Lee Ching-chang (李俊璋), the lead researcher of the six-month investigation, who they claimed had a history of long-term collaboration with the refinery owner Formosa Plastics.

Yunlin Environmental Protection Union Chairman Chang Tzu-chien (張子見) decried the report as "absurd."

"The report said that the farther away from the refinery, the more pollutants. The closer to the refinery, the less," Chang said.

Environmentalists protested outside the Health Promotion Administration yesterday as officials inside evaluated whether students would be able to go back to school next week at their campus near the refinery.

Activists demanded the complete shutdown of some of the refinery's petrochemical plants.

No Verdict on School

The Health Promotion Administration yesterday deliberated over the results of its six-month investigation on the carcinogen exposure of Syucuo Branch.

The school is located within 1 kilometer of the Sixth Naphtha Refinery, a high-polluting factory that is also one of the most controversial in Taiwan.

The Health Ministry said later that it remained uncertain where students would start their spring term, which begins Monday.

'Students shouldn't have been involved'

Students from Syucuo Branch have been transferred from their campus to other campuses four times in the past four years, as government officials and parents clashed over which location was safest for the children.

Chang said that students should never have been placed at the center of the issue and that "there wouldn't have been a problem if the government shut down the toxic plants for good."

The petrochemical complex owned by the Formosa Plastics has been hit by waves of protests across Taiwan and prompted warnings from experts that operations should cease over health concerns.

But the complex also generates thousands of jobs for locals and provides generous subsidies for public infrastructure.