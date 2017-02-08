Uber drivers to protest ahead of service suspension

An alliance of Uber drivers announced it would protest outside the Ministry of Transportation and Communications this Friday, calling on the government to legalize the ride-hailing service.

The protest comes after Uber Taiwan said it would suspend operations beginning Feb. 10, after being slapped with fines totaling NT$1.1 billion (US$35 million).

As it announced the protest on Tuesday, the drivers' alliance said it hoped the government would allow Uber to resume business as soon as possible.

In a group message to Uber drivers, the alliance called on their colleagues to show solidarity by taking part in the demonstration, which is slated to run between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Friday.

The protest would include sit-ins, drivers driving loops on roads around the ministry and the handing of a petition to Transportation Minister Ho Chen Tan, the alliance said.

Uber Taiwan last week announced a "pause of operations," as a means of encouraging a "more open attitude and dialogue" from the government regarding the possible legalization of so-called sharing-economy businesses.

The firm called the government "stubborn" over its unwillingness to embrace "innovation and modern technologies."

Fervent debates on social media sprang up swiftly following the suspension announcement, with critics of Uber Taiwan seeing it as a strategic move to arouse public sympathy and pressurize the government into legalizing the business.

Uber Taiwan said it was not privy to the partner driver's plans for the demonstration, but added that the drivers "have the right to speak up for themselves, so we do not plan to intervene."

Ride-hailing services would still be suspended as planned starting this Friday, the firm said.

Asked about its future in Taiwan, Uber said "(we) all have to wait how negotiations with the government go."

Uber Escalates PR Drive

Uber has stepped its public relations efforts in the lead up to the suspension of services.

Not only did the company reopen a petition campaign garnering support from netizens, it also launched a series "regional-limited" offers for users in the past days.

The petition, started last August, calls on the government to legalize the business by amending regulations, and had reached 80,000 signatures by Tuesday morning.

The company also launched the #1000daysofUber campaign on Tuesday, inviting supporters, users and partner drivers to write down their memorable moments and experiences using Uber.

Uber Taiwan claims to have provided 15 million trips during its four years in Taiwan, covering a total of 133 million kilometers and taking passengers from 73 countries.