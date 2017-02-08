Taiwan post offices to stay open on Saturdays despite labor law

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Chunghwa Post (中華郵政) has returned to sender a plan to halve weekend service.

The postal service previously said it would close half its post offices that opened on Saturdays, citing the impact of the new "one fixed, one flexible" day off labor rule.

However, on a request from the Transportation Ministry for the company to consider public needs, Chunghwa Post Deputy General Manager Wang Shu-ming (王淑敏) said Tuesday that the company would abandon the plan to cut weekend service.

Minus A Half Hour

Currently, post offices that offer weekend service are open from 8:30 a.m. to noon. From Feb. 25, most Taiwan post offices will stay open on Saturday, though they will open a half-hour later at 9 a.m. and close at noon.

Plus One

Also yesterday, Chunghwa Post announced that it would open up an additional branch for weekend service.

Beginning Feb. 25, the 44th Kaohsiung branch office in Fo Gong District will open for service every other Saturday.

Time-sensitive mail and package mailing services would also be suspended on Saturdays and public holidays, she said.

Wang said that citizens who want to have important mail or packages delivered should consider using Chunghwa Post's 24-7 expedited mailing service, which was available in 43 branches across the nation.

She said more information could be found on the company's website.

Total: NT$200 Million

She went on to say that with the weekend offices kept open under the "one fixed, one flexible day off" policy, Chunghwa Post would see an increase of NT$200 million in operational costs.

Chunghwa Post said it had also made sure that there would be no problem with Saturday manpower, as it had already came to a consensus with the Chunghwa Post Workers' Union (中華郵政工會), Wang said.