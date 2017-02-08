Cabinet hardens stance on railway workers

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Two days ahead of Taiwan Railway Union's planned protest n front of the Presidential Office, the government said it "would not placate" the demonstrators.

More than 370 workers had been officially reprimanded by the Taiwan Railways Administration for failing to show up for their scheduled shifts during the Lunar New Year holiday.

Some staff had been handed major demerits, while others had been dismissed, the railway administration said earlier this week.

Workers said they would stage a mass rally on Ketagalan Boulevard on Thursday.

Premier Lin Chuan said yesterday that the government was not prepared to placate protesters over the matter.

The Cabinet again defended the decision to punish railway staff who took de facto strike action.

"If the government compromises on this one, other labor unions will follow suit, and the government will find its hands tied," the premier was quoted by Cabinet officials as saying.

Thursday's planned demonstration will be the first major challenge faced by newly appointed Labor Minister Lin Mei-chu (林美珠), who officially takes office today.

Cabinet officials said that a spate of labor-related protests since President Tsai-Ing wen took office last May had led the administration to reexamine its attitude, with previous responses now being viewed as "too soft" and "too placating."

The Cabinet said it had come to the conclusion that it must toughen and defend its stance to prevent recurring labor disputes.

200 Members Set to Attend

The railway union said it expected 200 members to attend Thursday's protest.

Demonstrators are set to march from the Transportation Ministry building to the Presidential Office.

They will demand that punishments be rescinded because "taking a day off on a national holiday should not be a crime."

Union members have repeatedly demanded that the working conditions of staff be improved.

The government said that the employees absent for work during Lunar New Year holiday had caused "great harm to the public transportation system and brought inconvenience to commuters."

An evaluation board will review on the matter on Feb. 16, the railway administration said, adding that a final decision on punishments would be made at a meeting the same day.