Bids in KMT election denounce 'interference'

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Candidates for Kuomintang's (KMT) chairmanship denounced potential outside interference on Tuesday, after a surge of membership applications raised concerns over the integrity of the party's leadership election.

A recent flood of membership renewals and registrations had raised concerns over potential outside interference.

As of Feb. 3, 19,190 applications had been approved, with 53,828 registrations still under evaluation, the KMT said.

The party received 6.45 times more membership applications in one month than it did for the entire year, raising questions from both the media and KMT members.

Local reports suggested that several organized crime groups had sought to infiltrate the party and influence the leadership election.

The investigation also confirmed that Wan Shao-cheng (萬少丞) — who allegedly played a role in the 2014 killing of a police officer — was among the applicants.

Addressing concerns over an infiltration by those with links to organized crime, a spokesperson for the KMT Culture and Communications Committee (CCC) said the party would catch and eradicate such applicants.

Hau said that anyone — not just those involved in organized crime — who intended to steer the election to his or her own benefit was a "poison to the party."

The former mayor added that, as far as he knew, the KMT had been making individual calls to check the backgrounds of applicants as a means of "safeguarding the sanctity of the election."

Hau also said that outsiders attempting to influence internal party elections was not unheard of, adding that the Democratic Progressive Party had also encountered such problems in the past.

Rival leadership candidate Chan took a measured tone, appealing to new members to make a long-term commitment to the party.

Seeing more of the general public join the KMT was a positive development, but people must be join with good intentions, he added.

KMT caucus whip Liao Kuo-tung (廖國棟) echoed Chan's comments, saying it was encouraging to see so many new members.

KMT Leadership Candidates Came to Five Election Agreements

In related news, the candidates in the upcoming KMT leadership election came to a series of agreements late Monday.

According to CCC Deputy Chairman Hu Wen-chi (胡文琦), the removal of a bylaw stating that a candidate must receive support from 3 percent of KMT members, would be discussed at the upcoming national congress in August.

Regarding the jettisoning of a rule requiring leadership candidates to release the number of signatures collected, Hu said the meeting had agreed to postpone the issue until the next election conference.

The candidates also agreed to speed up the process of distributing signature collection forms, increase reporting on the number of new overseas KMT members, release a list of suitable venues for upcoming campaign events, and air future election debates on television and over the internet.