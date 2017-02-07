Taiwan to benefit from Thailand's extension of visa concessions

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Travel to Thailand could continue to be more appealing as the Thai government decided Tuesday to extend its visa concessions for another six months for 21 countries, including Taiwan.

The program, which allows tourists to obtain Thai travel visas for free and visas-on-arrival at half price -- or 2,000 Thai baht (US$57) -- was originally set to expire by the end of this month.

The move is seen as a continuing incentive for the Southeast Asian country to attract tourists.