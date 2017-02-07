Suffering from post-vacation blues? Go see a doctor

Mental health specialists are advising people suffering from "post-vacation blues" to consult a doctor before their conditions worsen into depression or anxiety.

Easing back into work after a long Lunar New Year vacation can be a strenuous task. Psychiatrist Chung Te of the Mennonite Christian Hospital in Hualien said that readjusting after a long break could lead to physical fatigue, loss of appetite, fluctuations in mood, anxiety, work inefficiency and insomnia. People should consult a health care professional if conditions worsen.

Chung recommended also listening to light music, exercise and other outdoor activities to ease the adjustment process. In the case of children, it is beneficial for them to be around parents or family members. He recommended gradually adjustment to children's schedules before the resumption of school as a means of offsetting post-vacation adjustment problems.

His colleague Hou Jen-chih, a psychologist, said that consulting a therapist could help patients find treatment options after undergoing tests and analysis.