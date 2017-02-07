Military inks deal to develop trainer jets

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- The Defense Ministry signed a memorandum Tuesday in Taichung with the National Chung-Shan Institute of Science and Technology (CSIST) to develop the next generation of advanced trainer jets in Taiwan.

President Tsai Ing-wen, who was present at the signing ceremony, called it an important milestone for a self-sufficient national defense. The memorandum was signed by Air Force Commander General Shen Yi-ming and CSIST President Chang Guan-chung.

CSIST will develop 66 of the trainers (named XT-5 Blue Magpie) to replace its aging fleet of F-5E/F jet fighters and AT-3 jet trainers. The jets are scheduled for completion in 2026.

Tsai said that developing the trainer jets would give Taiwan an important opportunity to cultivate and utilize local talent. Developing the local defense industry is a cornerstone of the Tsai's policies.

The president also called for a renewed emphasis on homegrown aviation talent and technology. She said that an interruption in developing aviation technology would be a disaster for national security and industrial development.