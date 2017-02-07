By popular demand, postal service to stay open on Saturdays

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- The national postal service announced Tuesday that most branches would stay open on Saturdays from 9 a.m to noon. Currently, most branches are open from 8:30 a.m. to noon on Saturdays. Chunghwa Post had been widely expected to halve its weekend operations in response to new government work regulations.

The postal service announced Tuesday that it had decided to keep the majority of its 288 branch offices open from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday starting Feb. 25.

Two branches will stay open from 8:30 a.m. to noon: the National Palace Museum branch in Taipei and the Beigan branch on the offshore islands of Matsu.

Wang Shu-ming, deputy general manager of Chunghwa Post, said that after internal discussions, the postal service decided to maintain operations due to the fact that some customers were unable to make post office runs on weekdays.

Postal staff wages would adhere to new overtime rules, which will cost the postal service an estimated NT$200 million annually. Wang said she believed the increased cost could be offset by revenue generated during weekend operations.