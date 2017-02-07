News
Join KMT with good motives: Steve Chan
The China Post news staff and CNA  February 7, 2017, 11:13 am TWN
TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Former Health Minister Steve Chan, a contender in the Kuomintang's (KMT) May leadership election, on Tuesday weighed in on a recent influx of party members and said that the motivations for joining the party should be good.

In a radio interview, Chan said it was a positive development that more people were joining the party and being concerned with its affairs.

But new members' motivations need to be long-term and not just for the purposes of an election, he said.

Responding to reports that triad and gang members were applying to become party members ahead of the May election, Chan said "whether they are triad members is another matter."

"This requires further investigation," he said.

On Monday, the KMT said its Taipei branch would conduct necessary background checks on members in accordance with its clean government regulations to determine if they were eligible to become party members.

Chan said he was concerned that the party's public image would be affected should it be unable to carry out reforms.

He urged new party members to separate their personal relationships from the chairmanship election so that the greater interests of the party could be served with the election of the most capable leader.

