News
Opinion
Entertainment
Taiwan Living
Learn English
E-Newsletter
International Edition

Tuesday

February, 7, 2017

Breaking News, World News and Taiwan News.
 		About Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Contact Us

Temperature to drop to single digits during Thursday's cold front
The China Post news staff and CNA  February 7, 2017, 11:05 am TWN
TAIPEI, Taiwan -- The Central Weather Bureau (CWB) forecasts that Thursday's cold front, the strongest this winter so far, could bring lows of 9 degrees Celsius to Northern Taiwan.

Lows of 10 C in the northeast, 12 C in the south and 13 C on the east coast can be expected. Former CWB Director-general Daniel Wu says that temperatures will begin dropping sharply on Wednesday evening.

The cold front arriving from mainland China is expected to affect Taiwan from Thursday until at least next Monday.

Meanwhile, in Chiayi, the local government has urged farmers to make preparations to protect livestock and crops to minimize damage caused by the lower temperatures. It advised aquatic pond operators to install wind tarps and increase tank temperatures. Farmers were also urged to double-check the structural integrity of greenhouses and to install protective gear for crops grown outdoors.

A cold snap last January caused widespread agricultural damage in Southern Taiwan that amounted to more than NT$2.4 billion.

Write a Comment
CAPTCHA Code Image
Type in image code
Change the code
 Receive our promos
 Respond to this email
MOST POPULAR OF THIS SECTION
Subscribe  |   Advertise  |   RSS Feed  |   About Us  |   Career  |   Contact Us
Sitemap  |   Top Stories  |   Taiwan  |   China  |   Business  |   Asia  |   World  |   Sports  |   Life  |   Arts & Leisure  |   Health  |   Editorial  |   Commentary
Travel  |   Movies  |   TV Listings  |   Classifieds  |   Bookstore  |   Getting Around  |   Weather  |   Guide Post  |   Student Post  |   Terms of Use  |   Sitemap
  chinapost search