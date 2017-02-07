Temperature to drop to single digits during Thursday's cold front

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- The Central Weather Bureau (CWB) forecasts that Thursday's cold front, the strongest this winter so far, could bring lows of 9 degrees Celsius to Northern Taiwan.

Lows of 10 C in the northeast, 12 C in the south and 13 C on the east coast can be expected. Former CWB Director-general Daniel Wu says that temperatures will begin dropping sharply on Wednesday evening.

The cold front arriving from mainland China is expected to affect Taiwan from Thursday until at least next Monday.

Meanwhile, in Chiayi, the local government has urged farmers to make preparations to protect livestock and crops to minimize damage caused by the lower temperatures. It advised aquatic pond operators to install wind tarps and increase tank temperatures. Farmers were also urged to double-check the structural integrity of greenhouses and to install protective gear for crops grown outdoors.

A cold snap last January caused widespread agricultural damage in Southern Taiwan that amounted to more than NT$2.4 billion.