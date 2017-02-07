Headlines from across Taiwan

|
The China Post news staff February 7, 2017, 7:42 am TWN
TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Good morning, here are the top stories from around Taiwan for Monday February 7, 2017.
United Daily News: KMT party membership soars amid looming leadership race.
China Times: 67.6 percent support adjusted college application process.
Liberty Times: Triads enter KMT ahead of leadership race.
Apple Daily: Convenience store clerk defends post from machete wielding assailant.
