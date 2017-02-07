|
International Edition
Tuesday
February, 7, 2017
|
|
About Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Contact Us
|
Student writes Chinese exam — in English
|
The China Post news staff February 7, 2017, 12:04 am TWN
|
TAIPEI, Taiwan -- In a case that has confounded test authorities, one student has used English to complete the essay portion of his Chinese-language test in the university entrance exam.
The student submitted an essay in English for the Chinese-language essay portion of the General Scholastic Ability Test, National Taiwan Normal University (NTNU) professor of Chinese Yen Jui-fang said.
Yen said she and her colleagues had noticed the unique essay recently and set it aside for grading later, as they were unsure of what to do with the essay at the moment.
Yen said that while the test instructions did not explicitly state that the essays should be written in Chinese, the essay test was nevertheless part of a Chinese-language exam.
|
MOST POPULAR OF THIS SECTION
1
Taiwan Cement president dead after fall from stairs: report
2
Trump says 'One China' policy up for negotiation
3
Taiwan's president won't meet with Trump: spokeswoman
4
Delta Air reportedly will stop serving Taiwan in May
5
Timing of China's aircraft carrier sailing through Taiwan Strait seen 'delicate'
6
Debate resurfaces in wake of assault
7
Taiwan sends coffee procurement delegations to Central America
8
Violence mars another public hearing
9
Hon Hai not to withdraw China investments
10
Taiwan Cement chief dies after fall