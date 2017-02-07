News
Student writes Chinese exam — in English
The China Post news staff  February 7, 2017, 12:04 am TWN
TAIPEI, Taiwan -- In a case that has confounded test authorities, one student has used English to complete the essay portion of his Chinese-language test in the university entrance exam.

The student submitted an essay in English for the Chinese-language essay portion of the General Scholastic Ability Test, National Taiwan Normal University (NTNU) professor of Chinese Yen Jui-fang said.

Yen said she and her colleagues had noticed the unique essay recently and set it aside for grading later, as they were unsure of what to do with the essay at the moment.

Yen said that while the test instructions did not explicitly state that the essays should be written in Chinese, the essay test was nevertheless part of a Chinese-language exam.

