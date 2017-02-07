Tsai gov't exploiting workers: KMT

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Amid an escalating row between railway workers and their employer, the Kuomintang (KMT) on Monday slammed President Tsai Ing-wen for using blue-collar workers as "an ATM for votes."

"What's so wrong about workers taking a day off on a national holiday?" KMT's Culture and Communications Committee Chairman Deputy Chairman Hu Wen-chi (胡文琦) said.

She lashed out in support of about 370 Taiwan Railways Administration (TRA) workers who received letters of absenteeism for not showing up for work during the Lunar New Year.

Some of the workers face dismissal on grounds of "causing serious public damage," she said.

Hu compared Tsai's unfavorable reaction to railway workers against her positive response to previous labor rights demonstrations, including those by China Airlines employees and highway toll collectors.

"Tsai treats workers in different fields with different standards," Hu said, accusing her of using laborers as "an ATM for votes" but not being sincerely interested in their welfare.

Hu also addressed the new appointment of Tsai's cousin Lin Mei-chu (林美珠) to the helm of the Labor Ministry.

Saying Lin had little professional experience with labor affairs, Hu questioned whether she would become the people's "harbor in a storm" or would treat the people as her "stepping stone to prosperity."

Two Unions Diverging

During the Lunar New Year break last month, railway workers in the Taiwan Railway Union did what they called "taking a rest on their legal holiday."

The state-run railway administration meted out penalties to employees who took strike action, stressing that the holiday break was one of the times when the public depended most on the railway.

After the 370 workers were punished, Taiwan Railway Union threatened to stage even more extreme action. A mass rally on Ketagalan Boulevard is slated for Thursday this week.

The TRA explained that the event this year was like no strike that came before, for which participants' absences at work had been reported to their superiors and approved in advance.

Taiwan Railway Union argued that their members had asked for a day off before the Lunar New Year holiday but were mostly turned down.

TRA's other union, the Taiwan Railway Labor Union, was established 70 years ago and had been the only mode of collective action before its members – unhappy with its management-friendly policies – split off in 2016 and formed the Taiwan Railway Union.

The older railway union has condemned the younger union's actions during Lunar New Year, saying other rail workers had been forced to fill in and were victimized by the strike.

Taiwan Railway Union members, who have insisted that the older union does not represent them, said they want changes in the scheduling of work hours, the right to be off-duty during national holidays and intensified recruiting of new railway staff to ease the overall workload.