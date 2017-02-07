No-kill policy will see number of strays soar, group says

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- The Animal Protection Association of the Republic of China (APA) warned on Monday that the number of stray dogs was likely to soar with the introduction of a ban on animal euthanasia.

Secretary-general of the APA, Huang Ching-jung (黃慶榮) worried that the ban "might become the beginning of a disaster," underlining the increased pressure on animal shelters nationwide.

Taipei was the only city that could implement the no-kill policy without causing a public issue, Huang said, because Taipei already had the lowest stray population in Taiwan.

While official estimates put the stray population at 128,000 last year, Huang said the actual number could be three-times that.

"The most probable measure for state-owned shelters to accommodate the new policy is to reduce the number of dogs they accept, to keep them from overwhelming themselves," Huang said, adding this would in turn cause leave more strays on the city's streets.

He also warned the possibility of sending stray dogs to private shelters, where the government has less supervision, to create a false image of high adoption rates and ease stress on public shelters.

Professor Yeh Lih-seng (葉力森) of National Taiwan University's School of Veterinary Medicine called the latest policy "a rare experiment," pointing out how some foreign countries enforce non-euthanasia policy on just some of the shelters and not all at once — as in the case in Taiwan.

"If a shelter is forbidden to put an animal down, then it must make sure all animals get adopted; if that is not the case, then these animal shelters will be over occupied, and the quality of the environment will drop significantly," Yeh said.

Providing some guidelines to counteract the new policy, Yeh said that the government must enhance the supervision and management of public shelters and educate the public on keeping pets.

COA Enhance Birth Control

The Council of Agriculture (COA) celebrated on Monday the beginning of the no-kill policy, with Taiwan the second country in Asia to introduce such a policy after India.

COA Deputy Minister Huang Jin-cheng (黃金城) said that sterilization would be a key strategy to controlling the stray dog population.

Amendments made in February 2015 to the Animal Protection Act allowed a two-year adaption period for the nation to prepare for the no-kill policy.

The amended Act stipulated that euthanasia is only permitted in cases where an animal is diagnosed with infectious or incurable diseases, or poses a "serious harm to public health or the environment."

The COA has spent NT$510 million over the past two years to improve the quality of shelters, provide multiple routes for adoptions and increase neutering.

Adoption rates from public animal shelters have increased fourfold in ten years, with 74.86 percent of shelter animals now adopted.