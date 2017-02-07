News
The sweetest thing
CNA  February 7, 2017, 12:04 am TWN
Rice balls with sweet fillings are on display at the Taipei City Government's Department of Health on Monday, Feb. 6. The Taipei City Government on Monday reported the results of food safety inspections on Chinese sweet rice balls, days ahead of Lantern Festival — when eating the treat is a tradition. The city government checked 30 randomly selected samples for preservatives or coloring agents and found that all 30 met safety standards.
