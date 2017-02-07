Gov't to prioritize pension reform, infrastructure

By Stephanie Chao -- Passing pension reform and implementing a public infrastructure plan will be the government's top priorities over the next six months, President Tsai Ing-wen said Monday.

The unveiling of the agenda comes in the wake of a Cabinet reshuffle last week, with Tsai's embattled administration apparently seeking a fresh blueprint to bolster its sagging popularity.

Tsai outlined the agenda in a statement released following Monday evening's policy coordination meeting.

The president also laid out expectations for the newest members on the Cabinet to not only handle transition efforts accordingly, but also to continue implementing critical policies and work closely with the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) caucus party.

The infrastructure plan, the details of which have yet to be announced, was designed to stimulate domestic public investment and economic development, the statement read.

It went on to say that the proposal was scheduled to be rolled out by the end of March, with Tsai instructing the government to pursue and provide a detailed plan and budget.

With regard to pension reform, Tsai also instructed Vice President Chen Chien-jen (陳建仁) to coordinate with related agencies and draw up a revised bill following the national conference meeting held late January.

Cabinet spokesman Hsu Kuo-yung (徐國勇) said discussions regarding revisions to articles 50-1 and Article 46-1 of Taiwan's Tax Collection Act had been inconclusive.

Tackling Tax Evasion

The revisions were deliberated during a separate coordination meeting between the Legislature and Executive Yuan in the afternoon, in advance of the implementation of the Foreign Account Tax Compliance Act (FATCA).

FATCA, signed between Taiwan and the United States on Dec. 22, 2016, makes it easier for authorities to go after "non-cooperative" taxpayers.

The amendments would allow Taiwan to sign tax agreements with other countries to allow the sharing of tax data, avoid double taxation and crack down on tax evasion.

The law will allow for data exchanges with the U.S. through an automatic platform, as well as enhance tax collection fairness and accountability.

The revisions to the Tax Collection Act would not however, affect Taiwanese taxpayer' earnings in China, Hong Kong and Macao, which are regulated by separate laws.

Hsu said the Cabinet's move to revise Taiwan's tax law had been met with approval from the majority of lawmakers, adding it would take two weeks at most for it to receive Cabinet approval and pass a legislative review.

The meeting also covered discussions on amendments to the Statute for Industrial Innovation (產業創新條例), which included increasing tax credits for investing in Taiwan, encouraging enterprises to utilize the government's open-source databases for innovation and boosting the research and development budgets of state-owned enterprises.

Other proposals included permitting the government to buy back back idle industrial land originally sold off to let private enterprises to build factories, Hsu said.