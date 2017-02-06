David Lee to attend Haiti presidential inauguration

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Minister of Foreign Affairs David Lee (李大維) is visiting Haiti from Sunday to Friday at the head of a Taiwanese delegation attending the inauguration of Haitian President-elect Jovenel Moïse, the ministry said on Monday.

Lee will represent President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) at the inauguration on Tuesday of Jovenel Moïse as the 58th president of the Republic of Haiti and related celebrations, congratulating an important diplomatic ally on behalf of the ROC government and people, according to the ministry.

During his visit, the minister will meet with Moïse, Haiti's outgoing provisional President Jocelerme Privert and Foreign Minister Pierrot Delienne, while also visiting the headquarters of Food For The Poor-Haiti and a Taiwanese-invested textile factory, it said.

According to the ministry, Taiwan and the Caribbean country have maintained friendly relations over the past 60 years and pushed forward bilateral cooperation in many areas.

Moïse highly values ties between the two countries and is looking forward to further promoting cooperation on various programs, the ministry noted, adding that the two countries will work to deepen diplomatic relations and improve the welfare of people in both countries.