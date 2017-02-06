News
Taiwanese actor Kao Ming dies aged 83
The China Post news staff  February 6, 2017, 2:03 pm TWN
TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Taiwanese actor Kao Ming (高鳴) was found dead at his home this morning in an apparent suicide, according to local reports. He was 83.

Police pronounced Kao dead at the scene after his body was discovered by neighbors. Authorities said a suicide note was found next to Kao's body.

In 2014, Kao revealed that he was suffering from cancer, but said that the illness was under control.

He was well known for starring in "Liao Tian-ding" ("臺灣廖添丁"), "Goodbye A-lang" ("再見阿郎") and "Seven swords of Si-luo" ("西螺七劍").

