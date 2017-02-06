Legislators weigh in on cross-strait relations after gov't banquet

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Legislators from across party lines weighed in on the prospect of improved cross-strait relations Monday, after President Tsai Ing-wen called for new modes of interaction with China during a banquet with business leaders operating on the mainland.

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Legislator Huang Wei-che blamed China for rejecting Tsai's overtures made during her inauguration speech last May, but said a new dialogue with Beijing could take place after China's 19th People's Congress. Fellow DPP Legislator Lee Chun-yi said that with China continuing to pressure Taiwan on the international stage, Taiwanese businessmen were most concerned about securing guarantees from China on their investments. Lee was not optimistic regarding the ending of the impasse over the so-called "1992 Consensus," adding that Beijing's political preconditions would not benefit cross-strait ties.

Meanwhile, opposition Kuomintang (KMT) Legislator Lin Wei-chou said that his party had no confidence that the Tsai administration could create a new working framework for cross-strait relations outside of the "1992 Consensus." Lin criticized the government for only providing its "New Southbound Policy" -- which aims to move Taiwanese investment to Southeast Asia -- as the sole alternative for Taiwanese enterprises invested in China.

KMT Legislator Chen Shei-saint foresaw no thaw in relations with Beijing, adding that the Tsai administration had made no indicition that it would change its current position.

Business leaders told Tsai that they saw the second half of 2017 as an opportune time to announce a new cross-strait policy.

But the president had not been forthcoming on specifics on Sunday when she urged companies to invest in Taiwan, they added.