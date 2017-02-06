|
Suspect in machete robbery apprehended
|
The China Post news staff and CNA February 6, 2017, 11:57 am TWN
|
TAIPEI, Taiwan -- The suspect in a grisly armed robbery that almost severed the arm of a convenience store clerk was arrested Monday.The suspect, a 17 year old surnamed Chen, allegedly attacked a convenience store clerk in New Taipei's Xinzhuang District with a machete late Sunday. The clerk was taken to hospital with a severely injured arm as well as a major chest wound.
The injured suspect Chen then returned to his home in Shulin District and told his parents he had been attacked in Xinzhuang. His parents took him to hospital, where Chen admitted to robbing the convenience store after authorities arrived at the scene to investigate.
The suspect later told authorities that he had carried out the attack for money.
|
