Headlines from across Taiwan

The China Post news staff February 6, 2017, 7:24 am TWN
TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Good morning, here are the top stories from around Taiwan for Monday February 6, 2017.
China Times: Father commits suicide after killing three of his children.
Apple Daily: Cruel father kills himself after slaying three children.
Liberty Times: Trump to appeal after travel ban order loses effect.
United Daily News: A plan to save endangered plant life.
