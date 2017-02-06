Party seeks to loosen candidate eligibility rules

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- The opposition Kuomintang (KMT) Secretary-General Mo Tien-hu (莫天虎) will preside over a party conference Monday that would seek to loosen the party's bylaw on the eligibility of candidates for the KMT chairperson election.

Currently, a KMT bylaw states that all party chairperson candidates must collect the signatures of three percent of party members in order to become eligible.

The purpose of the conference was to seek to establish and solidify election regulations for the upcoming KMT chairperson election

As such, the conference could reportedly amend the current policy of releasing the total number of signatures collect by each candidate, instead only declaring that a candidate had indeed reached the required three percent mark.

KMT Chairwoman Hung Hsiu-chu (洪秀柱) and Vice Chairman Hau Lung-bin (郝龍斌), both of whom are competitors in the upcoming election, had previously agreed and said that they wished that the bylaw to be abolished from the party's laws.

Hung was quoted as saying that the regulation was "an act of irrelevance under the guise of fairness."

However, while both candidates agreed that the rule should be eliminated, the petition bylaw would be revised in an amendment instead, due to the party charter which dictated that the removal of bylaws could only be authorized during the KMT National Congress.

Hung was also quoted as saying that although the bylaw could not be terminated due to the next national congress being far in the future, the party could currently amend the policy to make the election better for all candidates.

Reportedly, the meeting would also determine the style and location of future candidate debates, also well as protocols in the event of candidates and voters forgetting their necessary party and personal identification.

The party also stated that a policy would be added which would ask chairperson candidates to issue letters of delegation to their representatives if candidates were unable to attend events themselves.

Hung and Hau Tirelessly Seek Support

In related news, both Hung and Hau attended events yesterday to seek support from the party, with Hung traveling to numerous districts, including a meeting with returning expatriates from Indonesia.

Hung spoke during her campaign yesterday and implored her supporters to vote.

Hau attended a Lunar New Year event in Neihu District to speak with his supporters.

Hau was quoted as saying that he believed the quality of KMT's candidates could not be judged by fellow contenders, but only by the general public, legislators, councilors and local leaders across the nation.