Chan sisters win WTA Taiwan Open doubles title
|
CNA February 5, 2017, 5:41 pm TWN
|
TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Top-seeded Taiwanese sisters Chan Yung-jan (詹詠然) and Chan Hao-ching （詹皓晴）took the WTA Taiwan Open women's doubles title Sunday in the final against a pair from the Czech Republic.
The Chan sisters beat second-seeded Lucie Hradecka and Katerina Siniakova 6-4, 6-2 in two straight sets to win the title.
|
