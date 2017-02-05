Cooler weather ahead of cold front arrival this week

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- The coldest air mass of the winter is expected to head south to Taiwan on Thursday in time for the Lantern Festival, bringing temperatures as low as 10 degrees Celsius over the weekend, according to reports Sunday.

Ahead of the arriving cold front, cooler temperatures and cloudy weather are expected in the north and other parts of Taiwan, with increasing chances of rain on Sunday, said former Central Weather Bureau Director-general Daniel Wu (吳德榮).

Weather reports indicate sunny, dry and stable weather in all parts of the island from Monday to Wednesday, Wu said, warning that temperature differences of at least over 10 degrees Celsius could occur between daytime and nighttime.

In light of plunging temperatures, Chiayi City's Fire Department urged residents to air out rooms before closing doors or windows to prevent carbon monoxide poisoning.

Carbon monoxide poisoning cases in Taiwan are usually caused by improper usage of indoor gas water heaters, the fire department said. Other incidents are often caused by lack of ventilation after using stoves.

Residents should call emergency services if symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning such as dizziness, nausea, vomiting and weakness occur. They should also open up doors and windows to freshen up the rooms and inspect water heaters.

Meanwhile, poor quality air was predicted in Southern Taiwan throughout the day due to high concentrations of fine particulate matter, according to the Environmental Protection Administration.