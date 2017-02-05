Gogoro dominates 'stunning' growth of electric motorbikes

TAIPEI -- Gogoro's Smartscooter, an electric scooter that has a sleek design and is connected to the internet of things, has been the main reason for the rapid growth of electric motorbikes in Taiwan last year, an analyst has said.

According to the Environmental Protection Administration, a total of 20,628 electric motorbikes were sold in Taiwan in 2016.

Among them, 62 percent were Taiwanese brand Gogoro Smartscooters, while 22 percent were China Motor's motorbikes.

Although electric motorbikes accounted for only 5 percent of the total scooters sold in 2016, the growth of nearly 260 percent from the 11,087 units sold in 2015 was still "stunning," according to Eric Chang (張仙平), an analyst with Topology Research Institute of Trend Force Corp.

He said Gogoro had broken the stereotype to become the first heavy motorbike in Taiwan.