Car sales up more than 8% in January

TAIPEI -- Car sales in Taiwan rose more than 8 percent in January from a month earlier as the government continued to provide subsidies for clean energy vehicles and amid heavy promotion of new models, according market statistics.

In January, a total of 45,430 cars were sold in Taiwan, up 8.5 percent from the previous month, but 4.3 percent lower than a year earlier due to the Lunar New Year holiday Jan. 27-Feb. 1, which reduced the number of business days.

Analysts said that the month-on-month increase in January reflected a local trend in which people tend to buy new cars before the Lunar New Year holiday in a symbolic new start.

In addition, the government continued to offer subsidies to encourage people to replace their vehicles with clean energy cars, an initiative that has been boosting the auto industry for the past year, analysts said.

Hotai Motor Co. (和泰車), the local sales agent for Japan's Toyota Motor, remained the top car vendor in Taiwan, taking a 30.1 percent share after selling 14,101 cars in January.

A total of 2,088 units of the Toyota Sienta, launched at the end of last year, were sold in January, surpassing Hotai's monthly sales goal of 2,000 units.

Hotai said that it would introduce a new crossover model — the CH-R — in March and unveil a redesigned Toyota Camry sedan later this year in a bid to maintain its lead in the local car market.

Yulon Nissan Motor Co. (裕日車), which sells cars under the Nissan brand, was second with sales of 5,816 units, taking a 12.8 percent share.

It was followed by China Motor Corp. (中華汽車), which sells cars under the Mitsubishi brand, with sales of 4,707 cars and a 10.4 percent share, and Honda Motor Co. Taiwan, which sold 3,437 units to grasp a 7.6 percent share, the data showed.