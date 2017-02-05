|
Shinhwa in Nangang
CNA February 5, 2017, 12:06 am TWN
The six-member South Korean boy band Shinhwa performs to a packed Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center, on Saturday, Feb. 4. Playing for almost two decades, the group is the longest-running boy band in the history of K-pop, releasing 13 albums in their remarkable career. Members of the band greeted fans in Chinese, thanking them and wishing them a happy Lunar New Year.
