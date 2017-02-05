KMT chair says not opposed to new labor minister

TAIPEI -- Opposition Kuomintang Chairwoman Hung Hsiu-chu (洪秀柱) said Saturday she was not opposed to the appointment of Minister without Portfolio Lin Mei-chu (林美珠), a relative of the president, as the new labor minister.

However, if a similar situation had occurred in the administration of former President Ma Ying-jeou (馬英九), the public would have rebuked him, Hung said.

The fact that Lin is President Tsai Ing-wen's (蔡英文) cousin does not constitute a problem, once she is capable of doing the job, Hung said.

The appointment of Lin Mei-chu as the next labor minister was announced Friday as part of a Cabinet reshuffle.

Other changes also included Deputy Health Minister Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) promotion to health minister, Yilan County Magistrate Lin Tsung-hsien (林聰賢) as the head of the Council of Agriculture, and Deputy Education Minister Chen Liang-gee (陳良基) as science minister.

The new appointees will assume their positions next week.

Also on Saturday, Hung was asked to comment on a proposal by ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Legislator Gao Jyh-peng (高志鵬) to remove the images of Republic of China founding father Sun Yat-sen (孫逸仙) and former President Chiang Kai-shek (蔣介石) from Taiwan's currency.

Hung said that the DPP should focus on solving the many problems facing the country, instead of stirring up unnecessary controversies.

She questioned whether the DPP was trying to shift public attention away from what she said was its inability to govern the country by using such ideological issues to divide the nation and create public conflicts.