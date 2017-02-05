World-renowned Taiwan Lantern Festival opens next week

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- The 2017 Taiwan Lantern Festival will run from Feb. 11-19 in the southern county of Yunlin along with a variety of celebrative events around the island.

Organizers said they hoped to grant revelers a memorable and joyful Lantern Festival on the 15th day of first month of the new year.

Once rated by American television channel Discovery as "one of the world's most celebrated festivals," the annual Taiwan Lantern Festival will see its main lantern area located at the Agriculture Expo Park near the Yunlin High-speed Railway Station, with other venues spread out around the Beigang Chao-Tian Temple, a famous temple worshiping the goddess Matsu.

Eco-friendly Visual Feast

The theme of this year's main lantern is decorated with 19,000 colorful high-performance LED lights, giving visitors an eco-friendly and brilliant visual feast.

Another event is the Taipei Lantern Festival, which began yesterday and runs until Feb. 12 with traditional lanterns, high-tech optical sculptures and others dazzling sights seen in downtown streets, especially in the Ximending neighborhood.

Iconic Events Across Taiwan

A host of activities will be held to celebrate the event.

The Pingxi Sky Lantern Festival, an iconic event in northern Taiwan for the upcoming festival, will see over 1,200 sky lanterns released on the night of Feb. 11 at Shifen Square in Pingxi District, New Taipei City.

The 2017 Miaoli Bombing The Dragon Festival, a typical form of celebrating the Lantern Festival in Hakkanese communities, will take place Feb. 5-13 in downtown Miaoli, along with the display of colorful lanterns featuring Hakkanese cultural elements.

Heading south, visitors should not miss the Yanshui Beehive Rockets Festival, an iconic event in southern Taiwan.

The festival will be held on the nights of Feb. 10 and 11.

Visitors are also been encouraged to take time out to tour the old streets in Taiwan's capital of salt.

The annual Kaohsiung Lantern Festival, running from Feb. 3 to Feb. 12 along the Love River in the port city is another must-see event, featuring unique riverbank fireworks.

There is also a large-scale lantern parade, an on-the-water theater and many other attractions.