News
Opinion
Entertainment
Taiwan Living
Learn English
E-Newsletter
International Edition

Sunday

February, 5, 2017

Breaking News, World News and Taiwan News.
 		About Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Contact Us

Chan sisters reach Taiwan Open final
CNA  February 5, 2017, 12:06 am TWN
Chan Hao-ching (詹皓晴), foreground, Chan Yung-jan (詹詠然) compete on Saturday, Feb. 4 at the WTA Taiwan Open in the Taipei Arena. The Chans came from one set down to defeat their mainland Chinese rivals to advance to the next round of play. The singles and doubles tennis tournament runs from Jan. 28 to Feb. 5 and includes US$250,000 in prize money.
.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Write a Comment
CAPTCHA Code Image
Type in image code
Change the code
 Receive our promos
 Respond to this email
MOST POPULAR OF THIS SECTION
Subscribe  |   Advertise  |   RSS Feed  |   About Us  |   Career  |   Contact Us
Sitemap  |   Top Stories  |   Taiwan  |   China  |   Business  |   Asia  |   World  |   Sports  |   Life  |   Arts & Leisure  |   Health  |   Editorial  |   Commentary
Travel  |   Movies  |   TV Listings  |   Classifieds  |   Bookstore  |   Getting Around  |   Weather  |   Guide Post  |   Student Post  |   Terms of Use  |   Sitemap
  chinapost search