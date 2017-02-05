Incoming agriculture chief vows to protect farmland

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Agriculture minister-designate Lin Tsung-hsien Saturday vowed to protect farmland from exploitation and help increase farmers' income, but some critics remained skeptical, citing agricultural problems facing Yilan, the county he governed.

Lin said Yilan previously saw the serious misuse of farmland by property developers, but he had set it straight by imposing strict regulations on the use of agricultural land.

He said his major focus at the Council of Agriculture (COA) — which he will soon lead — would be to protect farmland, preserve agricultural communities, improve food safety and help farmers increase income.

Lin said that while the scale of agricultural development in the northeastern county may not be as wide as that in southern Taiwan, Yilan had always had a different approach to agriculture.

Lin, who is set to leave a county office he has held since December 2009, was speaking to the press for the first time since Premier Lin Chuan named him as the next agriculture minister Friday.

He said his county had been impacted by the Hsuehshan Tunnel along National Freeway No. 5, drastically shortening travel between Taipei and Yilan.

He said that demonstrated to the nation the need to transform Taiwan's agriculture, taking it to a new era where food safety and sustainable development. He said it was exactly the direction that Yilan had been heading.

He said that in his new capacity as the nation's agricultural policy maker, he would share the Yilan experience with farmers in other areas.

But the Yilan experience under Lin has not always been as positive as he claimed. Yilan saw some of the worst misuse of farmland, many of them having been turned into houses or bed-and-breakfasts — so-called "farmhouses."

According to Lo Chih-chiang, a former deputy secretary general of the Presidential Office under President Ma Ying-jeou, a total of 7,612 "farmhouses" were built in Yilan between 2000 and 2014, and the construction licenses for 3,500 of them were approved by Lin's administration.