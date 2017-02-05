22, mostly Chinese tourists, injured in bus crash

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Twenty-two people, mostly tourists from mainland China, were injured Saturday when a tour bus carrying them crashed into a railway underpass that was too low for the vehicle in Kaohsiung, police said.

The Tourism Bureau said none of the injuries were life-threatening.

The accident occurred when the bus, driven by a Taiwanese driver surnamed Wang, was trying to go through a railway underpass at the junction of Hexi Road and Xinglong Road in the southern port city's Gushan district at around 10 a.m.

The bus, which was carrying 27 passengers, was stuck with part of its top smashed in after the impact.

Among them, a Taiwanese tour guide and another 21 passengers — including seven children — from China's southeastern Zhejiang Province were injured. The driver was unharmed, according to police.

One of the injured tourists, Zhang Guohai, recalled the moment of impact, telling Central News Agency that he had been talking to wife when he heard a loud bang and felt an impact on his head.

Zhang was cited as saying that everyone onboard panicked. Finding the front door was jammed, Zhang said he smashed a window of the backdoor door and helped others out of the vehicle.

He said the tour guide sitting next to the driver seemed to have passed out and the driver was trapped in his seat.

"I tried to pull (the driver) out but couldn't," Zhang was cited by CNA as saying. But firefighters soon arrived and managed to free the driver, he said.

The 26 Chinese visitors onboard the bus were on a six-day trip that began on Feb. 1, the Tourism Bureau said, adding the 7-year-old tour bus had passed all previous regular inspections and that the driver did not have a record for drunk driving.

Police said a breathalyzer test on Wang had returned a reading of zero.

Police said initial investigations showed that the driver was unfamiliar with the local streets and had not paid attention to the height limit of the underpass. The bus is 3.6 meters tall, while the underpass has a clearance of only 2.8 meters, police said.

Distracted Driving?

The driver, a Kaohsiung resident with three years of experience driving a tour bus, told police that he had been distracted while discussing the itinerary with the tour guide when the accident occurred.

He denied that he had been fatigued.

But the tour guide denied that he had been talking to the driver, according to the police.

An honorary chairman of Kaohsiung's tour bus association, Chiang Chi-hsing, said the government must provide more training for drivers, according to CNA.

He said Chinese tourists generally lack confidence in Taiwan's drivers after 24 members of a Chinese tour group were killed last year when their bus crashed on a highway and burst into flames.