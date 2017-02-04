Cabinet reshuffle: Four ministries get new leaders

Following weeks of media speculation, President Tsai Ing-wen's administration announced a Cabinet reshuffle late Friday evening, saying it would replace the heads of four ministries.

Once changes take effect, the Health Ministry will be led by former Deputy Health Minister Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), the Technology Ministry by Deputy Education Minister Chen Liang-gee (陳良基), the Council of Agriculture by Yilan County Magistrate Lin Tsung-hsien (林聰賢) and the Labor Ministry by Minister without Portfolio Lin Mei-chu (林美珠).

Cabinet spokesman Hsu Kuo-yung (徐國勇) announced the changes at a press conference at the Executive Yuan.

Still In

Hsu said the ministers who had been replaced would continue to serve in the administration and that Premier Lin Chuan (林全) had thanked them for their service over the past eight months.

The new personnel change is set to take effect before next week's Cabinet meeting on Thursday.

Transition efforts will be carried out in the meantime.

Another announcement will be made regarding the future of the four replaced ministers, Hsu said.

Incumbent Health Minister Lin Tzou-yien (林奏延), who is currently in the U.S. visiting family, had spoken to Premier Lin in the past to offer his resignation, Hsu said.

Lin stayed on after much persuasion from the premier, who hoped the health minister could remain until the government made a final decision on personnel adjustments.

His successor, Chen, will be Taiwan's first health minister with a professional background in dentistry.

The new labor minister, Lin Mei-chu, was selected on the basis of her legal expertise, Hsu said, adding, "With the passage of the revised Labor Standards Act, legal expertise must be utilized to implement mandatory two-day weekends."

She is also adept at communication, he added, citing both her communication skills and legal expertise as factors for the selection of the new labor minister. Reports say Lin is a cousin of the president.

Her position as chief of the Mongolian and Tibetan Affairs Commission will be turned over to Minister without Portfolio Hsu Chang-yao (許璋瑤), the Executive Yuan said.

The President's Pick?

Yilan Magistrate Lin Tsung-hsien had reportedly been a favored candidate for the labor minister post, and was also considered for the leadership of the health and transportation ministries.

Local media reported that Tsai had stepped in and selected Lin as the replacement for Agriculture Council chief Tsao Chi-hung (曹啟鴻).

Tsai reportedly said that Tsao's position "will be succeeded by Lin," according to government officials speaking to the Chinese-language Liberty Times.

Lin, 55, was born into a farming family and implemented agriculture-focused policies during his seven years as Yilan magistrate.

There will be no by-elections held to fill Lin's seat since his term as magistrate has passed half of the full term of four years.

The Cabinet spokesman said his seat would be filled by Yilan's deputy magistrate Wu Tze-cheng (吳澤成), as prescribed by local laws.