News
Opinion
Entertainment
Taiwan Living
Learn English
E-Newsletter
International Edition

Saturday

February, 4, 2017

Breaking News, World News and Taiwan News.
 		About Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Contact Us

Cabinet reshuffle ignores public needs, KMT says
The China Post news staff  February 4, 2017, 12:01 am TWN
The Cabinet reshuffle fails to meet the nation's expectations for major changes tackling thorny issues, a spokesman for the opposition Kuomintang (KMT) said Friday.

The leadership change in four ministries was merely new assignments for some of the existing Cabinet members, said Hu Wen-chi, deputy director of the KMT's Culture and Communications Committee.

Describing the new appointments as political rewards for the ruling party's various factions, Hu said the reshuffle would not be able to produce badly needed solutions to the major problems Taiwan faced.

Personnel changes have not even touched the defense, transport and economics ministries, for which the nation had hoped for leadership changes, Hu said, adding that the premier should step down to take responsibility for the Cabinet's poor performance.

Write a Comment
CAPTCHA Code Image
Type in image code
Change the code
 Receive our promos
 Respond to this email
MOST POPULAR OF THIS SECTION
Subscribe  |   Advertise  |   RSS Feed  |   About Us  |   Career  |   Contact Us
Sitemap  |   Top Stories  |   Taiwan  |   China  |   Business  |   Asia  |   World  |   Sports  |   Life  |   Arts & Leisure  |   Health  |   Editorial  |   Commentary
Travel  |   Movies  |   TV Listings  |   Classifieds  |   Bookstore  |   Getting Around  |   Weather  |   Guide Post  |   Student Post  |   Terms of Use  |   Sitemap
  chinapost search