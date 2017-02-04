|
Cabinet reshuffle ignores public needs, KMT says
|
The China Post news staff February 4, 2017, 12:01 am TWN
|
The Cabinet reshuffle fails to meet the nation's expectations for major changes tackling thorny issues, a spokesman for the opposition Kuomintang (KMT) said Friday.
The leadership change in four ministries was merely new assignments for some of the existing Cabinet members, said Hu Wen-chi, deputy director of the KMT's Culture and Communications Committee.
Describing the new appointments as political rewards for the ruling party's various factions, Hu said the reshuffle would not be able to produce badly needed solutions to the major problems Taiwan faced.
Personnel changes have not even touched the defense, transport and economics ministries, for which the nation had hoped for leadership changes, Hu said, adding that the premier should step down to take responsibility for the Cabinet's poor performance.
