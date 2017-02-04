Defense Ministry denies report of Liaoning information leak

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- The Ministry of National Defense (MND) on Friday denied a local media report of an information leak from Taiwan's navy to mainland China.

Taiwan media had claimed that mainland China had been well informed of Taiwan's monitoring of the Liaoning aircraft carrier when it had sailed in proximity to Taiwan's maritime territory.

The MND also denied the report, as well as a claim that Defense Minister Feng Shih-kuan had ordered probes into the possible information leak.

The MND issued the denials in a press statement released Friday evening in response to a Friday report by the Chinese-language United Evening News (UEN).

Broadcasting Request for Safe Distance

The newspaper said that when the Liaoning aircraft carrier traveled toward the island on Dec. 27 and later on Jan. 11, the carrier allegedly broadcast its request that Taiwan's Kang Ding-class frigate keep a safe distance when conducting its monitoring patrol.

The request was broadcast even before the frigate was approaching the Chinese warships led by the Liaoning Carrier.

The UEN reported that Taiwan's military was shocked to learn of the PRC navy's broadcast, prompting the defense minister to instruct a deputy minister in charge of military intelligence to see what's wrong with the intelligence system.

But MND said in the press release that Taiwan's military was fully capable of conducting stringent surveillance of the movement of Chinese warships while sailing along the middle line of the Taiwan Strait, adding that the MND also issued timely press statements to ease the worries of nationals.

'Some intelligence'

The UEN cited military sources as saying that Chinese navy used Channel 16 with 156.8 megahertz, an emergency international maritime channel, to call for Taiwan's frigate to keep a distance of 10 nautical miles to secure a safe sail.

As the channel is open 24 hours per day, even commercial vehicles sailing nearby could hear the call, the sources said.

The sources added that Chinese navy did get some "intelligence" about Taiwan's frigate movement, given that it clearly identified Taiwan's monitoring frigate as a Kang Ding-class frigate before it approached China's Liaoning aircraft carrier.

But China's grasp of Taiwan's navy movement was not necessarily due to leaks on the part of Taiwan.

Psychological Warfare

Retired Vice Admiral Lan Ning-li, who previously an intelligence unit at Taiwan's Navy Command, told the UEN that the Chinese navy was most likely to get the above-mentioned intelligence from Chinese fishing boats operating in the high seas near Taiwan's maritime territory.

Lan said that the Chinese navy directly named the Kang Ding frigate to achieve a threatening effect.