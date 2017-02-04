Rival KMT election bids find common ground

By James Lo -- Kuomintang (KMT) Chairwoman Hung Hsiu-chu (洪秀柱) and Vice Chairman Hau Lung-bin (郝龍斌) are rivals in the party's leadership election but at least they can agree on one thing: The KMT should abolish its rule that all contenders must collect signatures from 3 percent of party members in order to become eligible.

Hung, who is seeking reelection to the KMT's top position, is running against Hau and three other candidates.

Hung and Hau, in their capacity as incumbent KMT chairwoman and vice chairman, attended a Lunar New Year celebration at KMT's Taipei City branch on Friday.

They reportedly came to an understanding over supporting the termination of a bylaw in the party's regulations for candidate eligibility.

Hung said it could be argued that the three percent rule was "an act of irrelevance under the guise of fairness," since it was not uncommon for party members to sign a petition multiple times.

Hau seconded Hung's assessment, saying that he would also like see the bylaw removed. However, he added, the party's charter clearly stated that such amendments could only be authorized by the KMT National Congress.

The vice chairman recommended that opinion polls be conducted in lieu of the petition, saying, "The KMT cannot close its doors and run this election. It must elect someone who reflects public opinion."

During the event, Hung appealed to Hau during her speech and said they should work together to "solve the problem."

Hung stressed the importance of transparency when establishing rules for party elections and asked party leaders to remain fair and unbiased during the election.

Looking Back and Ahead

During the Lunar New Year celebration, Hung applauded Hau, her vice chairman and election opponent, for his achievements during his tenure as Taipei mayor.

Hung compared Hau's eight years as Taipei mayor to the stint of incumbent mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲), saying Ko's performance was relatively poor.

"The new isn't always better than the old," she said.

In his speech, Hau also mentioned his experience as mayor, first thanking the support of his constituency for electing him to two terms and then promising to do his best to help the KMT place another mayor back in the Taipei City government in 2018.