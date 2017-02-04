Stocks rebound, gains capped below 9,500

Taipei -- Shares in Taiwan staged a technical rebound Friday from a fall seen a session earlier, led by non-high-tech stocks, but the gains were capped ahead of the technical resistance point of 9,500 points, dealers said.

Market sentiment remained cautious amid fears that U.S. President Donald Trump will slap sanctions upon Iran, which tested a medium-range ballistic missile Jan. 29, as well as concerns that Trump will come up with measures to echo his protectionist stance, the dealers said.

Many investors here also watched closely the upcoming non-farm payroll data due later in the day in Washington for more clues about the U.S. economy and how the Federal Reserve will adjust its monetary policy after it left its key interest rates unchanged earlier this week, they added.

The weighted index on the Taiwan Stock Exchange closed up 26.59 points, or 0.28 percent, at 9,455.56, after moving between 9,423.93 and 9,478.01, on turnover of NT$99.24 billion (US$3.2 billion).

The market opened up 0.22 percent as it bounced back from a 0.20 percent fall seen Feb. 2, but with the index moving closer to the psychological 9,500-point level, selling set in to push down share prices into negative territory before late-session buying emerged to vault the index back into the black by the end of the session, the dealers said.

Old economy stocks, in particular in the petrochemical and steel sectors, served as an anchor to stabilize the broader market, while large-cap high-tech stocks remained in the doldrums with smartphone camera lens supplier Largan Precision Co. (大立光), the most expensive stock in Taiwan, pulling back from an upturn in the previous session, they said.