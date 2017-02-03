City councilor apologizes for speculation on TSMC head's injury

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Taipei City Councilor Wang Hsin-i (王欣儀) apologized on Friday to Morris Chang (張忠謀), chairman of contract chip maker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC, 台積電), for her recent speculation on Chang's injury.

Wang said she regretted her speculation, which raised concerns over Chang's health and could have sent ripples through Taiwan's stock market had it been open because of Chang's status as a highly respected figure in the global semiconductor industry.

Wang said on her Facebook page on Jan. 31 that when she attended a banquet hosted by Wallace Chou (周民淦), head of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Honolulu, she was told that Chang could not attend because he hurt himself after falling by the swimming pool of his Hawaii home.

In her Facebook post, she said it was her understanding that Chang was sent to a hospital after the injury, leading her to suspect Chang had been seriously injured. Wang added that Chang would make an emergency trip back to Taiwan for treatment.

TSMC responded on the same day, however, that the company had not received any information pertaining to the alleged incident, saying it was likely just a rumor.

TSMC's American depositary receipts (ADRs) fell 0.90 percent on the New York Stock Exchange on Jan. 31 after reports of Chang's injury, underperforming the Dow Jones Industrial Average, which dropped 0.54 percent amid worries over U.S. President Donald Trump's protectionist policies.

Wang's Jan. 31 message was widely cited by local news media, and some market analysts even discussed whether the accident would have hurt TSMC shares had Taiwan's stock market been open that day.

It was closed during Jan. 25 to Feb. 1 for the Lunar New Year holiday.

On the morning of Feb. 1, TSMC issued a statement, saying that Chang had sustained only a minor injury at his Hawaii residence. The statement indicated that Chang was fine and would return to his office at TSMC's headquarters on Feb. 6.

Accompanied by his wife, Chang flew back to Taiwan on the evening of Feb. 1, and TV footage showed Chang walking normally without the need for any assistance.

Wang later deleted the message posted on Jan. 31. On Friday, she also apologized to the public as her speculation had sparked criticism among many netizens and even some investors.

In her apology, Wang admitted that there had been a lack of detailed information about Chang's condition when she was informed of Chang's injury, and she did not expect her message to be widely cited in the news media and mislead the public.

She emphasized that she was nervous when she was told Chang was injured, calling it natural to become nervous whenever an older friend or relative gets hurt.