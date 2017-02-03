Cabinet announces partial reshuffle; responses mixed

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Taiwan's government will undergo its first significant reshuffle since taking office in May 2016 as four major Cabinet-level agencies will have new leaders next week, Cabinet spokesman Hsu Kuo-yung (徐國勇) announced Friday.

Minister without Portfolio Lin Mei-chu (林美珠) will take over as labor minister and former Deputy Health Minister Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) will head the Ministry of Health and Welfare.

Yilan County Magistrate Lin Tsung-hsien (林聰賢) will take over as the head of the Council of Agriculture, and Deputy Education Minister Chen Liang-gee (陳良基) will head the Ministry of Science and Technology.

Hsu said the new appointments will assume their positions next week, but he did not give any reason why the incumbent heads of the four agencies were to be let go less than nine months after taking their positions.

The partial reshuffle received mixed responses from different quarters, with critics questioning the qualifications of some of the new appointees.

Wang Yu-min (王育敏), a whip of the opposition Kuomintang caucus in the Legislative Yuan, described the list as "lacking in novelty" and said she could not see the reason behind the changes.

She urged President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) to explain why Lin Mei-chu, who does not have any experience in labor affairs, is picked for the position of labor minister. She also doubted Chen Shih-chung can excel incumbent Lin Tzou-yien (林奏延) as health minister, given Lin's prestige and professionalism in the medical sector.

The appointment of Lin Tsung-hsien as the head of the COA, meanwhile, gives the impression that the choice is made merely for election considerations, she said.

Ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) caucus whip Ker Chien-ming (柯建銘), however, praised the four appointees as having rich administrative experience and strong ability. He expressed confidence that they will be able to handle their new jobs very well.

Liu Shih-fang (劉世芳), secretary-general of the DPP caucus, said some of the four appointees had worked in the previous DPP administration from 2000 to 2008 and that she believes they will maintain good communication with the Legislature and other private groups.

Commenting on the appointment of Lin Mei-chu as labor minister, Mao Chen-fei (毛振飛), an adviser to the Confederation of Taoyuan Trade Unions, said he does not have very high expectations of Lin, who he described as a "total stranger" to the labor sector.

According to analysts, several challenges are awaiting the new labor minister, including the controversy over the new five-day work week policy and differences in opinion over proposed pension reform.