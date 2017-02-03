Striking rail workers to be cited as AWOL

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- The state-owned Taiwan Railway Administration (TRA, 台鐵) said on Friday that 200 staff members who went on strike over the Lunar New Year holiday would be disciplined for "absenteeism" — a move that was supported by the Transportation Ministry.

The ministry said that it supported TRA's decision and said that without such actions, workers in other transport sectors could mirror the actions of striking workers leading to a collapse in services during holidays in the future.

The TRA stated that the railway must "shoulder the burden," of passenger flows of 650,000 daily and that special work shifts were necessary during holidays to meet demand. It said that it was necessary to have employees on hand 24 hours a day to maintain safety standards for both equipment maintenance and operations.

Meanwhile, images of TRA's workers' three-shift system drew rebuke from netizens as being "inhumane" after they were publicized by a lawyer. The staggered shift system showed employees working 12 hour day shifts for three days straight, followed by two night shifts from 8.pm to 8 a.m. the following day. The only days given off were Tuesday and Friday. Critics said that the shifts give employees no means of developing their personal lives. The TRA said its shift system adhered to labor regulations.