Hung and Hau at least agree on one thing: ending the petition hurdle

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Kuomintang (KMT) Chairwoman Hung Hsiu-chu and former Taipei City Mayor Hau Lung-bin, two opponents in the party's leadership contest, agree at least on one thing: abolishing the current requirement that candidates in the race gather signatures from 3 percent of party members.

At an event celebrating the Lunar New Year at the party's Taipei City party branch Friday, Hung called the requirement "a unnecessary and fake form of fairness." She went further, calling the petition procedures a joke, saying, "You gather the signatures, and somehow the computer erases them all. All that petitioning for nothing."

Hau, a current vice chairman in the party, echoed Hung, saying that "we should really get rid of it, but the changes must first be approved by a national party congress." He recommended that opinion polls be conducted in lieu of the petition.

"The KMT cannot close its doors and run this election. It must elect someone who reflects public opinion," he said.

When the party leader suggested working with Hau to develop a "technical" workaround, members of the audience broke out in applause.

Hau, who arrived at the event before Hung, gave short remarks thanking party members for their support, which allowed him to complete two terms as Taipei's mayor. He said that if the KMT could retake 2018 from incumbent Mayor Ko Wen-je, the party would be "stabilized."

Subsequently, Hung praised Hau for his mayorship and lambasted Ko's administrative performance, saying, "the new aren't always better than the old."

Asked later if her remarks applied to the current KMT leadership race, Hung emphasized that the next party leader "must be the most suitable and the best."